Blue Springs South softball player making impact on team 1 year after ACL injury

BLUE SPRINGS, Mo. -- Suiting up for Blue Springs South, feels a little more special for McKenna Lester this season. Last season the Junior 1st baseman tore her ACL.

"When I tore it, it was obviously probably the biggest thing, impact of my life," Lester said. "Probably the worst thing ever."

Lester's road to recovery wasn't easy but her teammates have been there every step of the way, encouraging her.

"On days when it hurts really bad, we're just always surrounding her, letting her know it's going to be alright," said senior outfielder Regi Hecker.

Now Lester's an essential piece to the Jags lethal offense.

"It's just an amazing thing to watch somebody who's worked to hard to get back to it, have so much success," Blue Springs South Softball Coach Kristi Williams said.

Focus and determination are two big reason McKenna was able to bounce back from her ACL injury. Those two things are also key to the Jags success.

The Jaguars say they've been focusing on executing on the diamond. That focus has earned the defending state champs, lots of wins.

They've also earned Hy-Vee and FOX4 Team of the Week honors.

With success comes a big target on their back but Blue Springs South is rising to the challenge.

"We know we have our own goals," Hecker said. "We have our own things that we're focusing on. So that's really what we're playing for, is ourselves."