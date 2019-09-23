Chiefs fans react to construction around Arrowhead on home opener

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Construction on popular routes leading to Arrowhead Stadium had a lot of people on pins and needles for the Kanass City Chiefs home opener.

FOX4 is still waiting to hear from officials, but fans seem to think the Missouri Department of Transportation scored in their game day game plan directing vehicles around construction. There's obviously going to be heavy traffic on game day, but there weren't many reports of major jams.

Fans leaving the home opener at Arrowhead, excited about the Chiefs victory over the Baltimore Ravens, told FOX4 about driving around the construction at the I-435 and I-70 interchange on their trip to the stadium.

"It wasn't too bad," Fan Ernest Carpenter said.

"It took us what 20 minutes from downtown," Chiefs fan Trevor Vosak said.

As many long-time Chiefs fans like Jenny Wesley know, there was the usual game day traffic.

"We got in quicker," Wesley said. "We came in through the back way because just knowing before how traffic is on I-70."

But a KCPD officer directing vehicles outside the stadium says the flow wasn't too bad, considering the construction. He also noted that the department, MoDOT and Chiefs have worked hard on a game day game plan.

That includes opening ramps from Manchester Trafficway to I-70 after the game, but that's only for home game days. It will return to current configuration all other days.

Fans appreciated the heads up, which allowed them to prepare.

"We actually tried to find a back way to get into the stadium this time."

"We get off as soon as we can on 435 and just go the back roads." Chiefs fan Tom Walker said.

Aside from using different routes, others found alternate rides.

Debbie brown anticipated sitting in traffic - so she took the bus instead.

"You know it's just easy, it's real convenient," Brown said, "and I'm doing the same thing coming back."

Construction at the I-435 and I-70 interchange is expected to wrap up by December 2020. Find more information about closures and detours clicking here.