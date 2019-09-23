Co-worker pays it forward to woman who has given so much to others

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A co-worker appreciates how many lives are impacted by the work of one woman.

The Biship Sullivan Center serves thousands of people in need every year and at least at one point they'll pass through Kathleen Kennedy's office.

"Kathleen has done great things for many years," Grace Radillo said. "She is our employment service director at Bishop Sullivan Center so she helps people find employment. She's able to get that confidence that our clients need to be able to move forward to make changes in their lives."

Radillo said Kennedy does so much great networking to help others.

"Not her self at all but just to be able to give an opportunity for others to know how they can change their lives," Radillo said. "Being a mentor and learning from her it's been amazing.

Radillo is paying it forward with $400 to Kennedy for her service.

"I don't know if she needs the money but I know it would be something nice for her to have to give her back what she's given us," Radillo said. "She's an amazing person she really is."

See the surprise that even came with a big smile and a hug in the video above.

FOX4 loves your ideas for our future Pay-It-Forward stories. To nominate someone who’s not a relative, click on or tap this link.