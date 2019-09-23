Food and beverage journalist Dave Eckert highlights ethnic restaurants in the metro

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Goat Stir Fry (From Taste of Africa Restaurant)

Ingredients:

2 lbs. of cubed goat

2 small onions sliced thick

ginger garlic paste

5 cardamom pods

1/2 teaspoon cumin seeds

3 tablespoons oil

1 tbsp. curry powder

1 tbsp. cumin powder

1 tbsp. coriander powder

1 red pepper

salt to taste

I Tbsp. fresh cilantro

Heat some oil in a pot and add the cumin seeds and cardamom pods. When they start popping, add the cubed goat, ginger garlic paste and salt and mix. Cover and cook until all the water is absorbed

Add the curry, cumin and coriander powders and mix well. When it starts to stick, add water to the meat level and let it come to a boil then reduce the heat to medium

Let the goat cook till its very tender. You can add water and cook some more if the meat still has some toughness. Add little by little while tasting to check for doneness.

When the goat is cooked, drain the water if there's any left and set the meat aside

In a separate sauté pan, heat some oil and add the onions and red pepper. Cook until the onion is translucent then add the goat. Cook till the meat starts to stick on the pan. Add about 1/ cup water and let the goat cook till all the water dries up and there is a sizzling sound. Add the cilantro, mix and serve. The goat stir fry is ready.

Gluten-Free Cheese Bread (From Porto do Sul)

(Pão de Queijo)

Makes 4 dozen mini muffins or 2 dozen standard muffins

Spray vegetable oil

¾ cup vegetable oil

1 ¾ cups milk

3 eggs

½ tablespoon salt

3 ¾ cups packed tapioca flour

2 cups freshly grated Parmesan cheese

Preheat oven to 400° F. Spray muffin pans with vegetable oil and set aside. In an 8-cup blender, pulse oil, milk, eggs and salt. Add tapioca flour 1 cup at a time, pulsing after each addition to blend. Add Parmesan and pulse just enough to distribute cheese evenly throughout the batter. Pour batter into the prepared muffin pans, filling ¾ full. Bake for 20 minutes, or until golden. Serve immediately while warm; cheese bread deflates as it cools. Repeat the process with remaining batter or save for another day; batter may be stored in the refrigerator for up to 1 week.

More recipes:

Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.

Click here to add your name to the list.