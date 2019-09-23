FOX4 wants to bring award-winning School Day program to your school

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Beginning this fall, we are excited to announce that FOX4 will be delivering its award-winning school program, FOX4 School Day, directly to Kansas City Metro area students at their schools.

A FOX4 meteorologist will deliver a 45 to 60 minute interactive presentation focusing on science and weather, hands-on experiments, quiz questions, and a weather Q&A session. The materials will cover severe weather, weather safety, air pressure, water cycle for crops, and much more.

Watch FOX4 news evenings at 5 p.m. to see which school we visited!

And, as a leave-behind for teachers, Bayer’s Making Science Make Sense program will provide all supplies and instructions for teachers to implement hands-on STEM experiments for each classroom.

We’re tremendously excited about delivering our new FOX4 School Day program directly to area schools and can promise a fun, interactive experience without the threat of ever getting rained out!

School Day at Aubrey Bend Middle School with Karli Ritter

School Day at Gladstone Elementary with Joe Lauria

