Independence police looking for man possibly connected to deadly shooting near 13th and Scott Ave.

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — Independence police are attempting to locate a 58-year-old man in connection to a deadly shooting that occurred early Sunday morning.

Police say officers were called to a shooting around 3 a.m. Sunday near 13th and Scott Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene they located a person inside a residence who had died from gunshot wounds.

Detectives say they are attempting to locate Kevin M. Kojeski, of Independence, in connection with the investigation.

The victim in this incident has not been identified at this time.

Anyone with information on where Kojeski can be found or details about the deadly shooting are asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.