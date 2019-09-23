KC companies donate time, materials to replace family’s roof that was mistakenly ripped off

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – Two companies on both sides of the state line stepped up to help a family who tried for months to get a roofing business to right their wrong.

Last week, FOX4 shared a story about the Wyatt family’s struggles to get the owner of DW Remodeling, Devon White, to fix their roof, which he mistakenly tore up.

White explained a contractor he was working for, Sean Jackson of J. Eden Properties, sent him to the Wyatts' home -- instead of the house he was supposed to be working at one block away.

Mary Wyatt reached out to the FOX4 Problem Solvers after two months of waiting for the men to replace the roof, which was partially exposed to the elements.

People from several reputable building and roofing companies saw the story and offered to help the Wyatt family.

“It’s unfortunate the couple had to go through what they had to go through,” said Shannon Webb, sales manger for Blue Rain Roofing.

A crew from Blue Rain Roofing was at the Wyatts' house on Monday putting on a new roof. The company agreed to provide the labor while SPEC Building Materials Corporation donated the supplies.

“[They’re getting] a whole new roof, all the way from the decking to the shingles,” Webb explained. "[We also] put new flashings all way around to make sure the house is water tight.”

Mary said she was both excited and relieved about getting a new roof.

“I think it’s very nice that people would go out of their way and do that,” she said.

“If we don’t have each other, who do we have,” Webb added.

Mary said White and Jackson contacted her after our original story aired, claiming they would fix the problem.

“They called me and were surprised that I had put it on the news,” the 73-year-old said. “They’re kind of upset because their names have been put out there, but you can’t be out there treating people like this.”

FOX4's follow up phone calls to both men went to voicemail.

“You solved the roof problem,” Mary said. “I feel blessed, very exciting, thankful. You guys get things done.”