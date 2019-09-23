× KC Forum: CASA, Festivals, Comfort Care

2019-34 I host a weekly, public affairs radio show on Sunday mornings on Q104FM and KC102FM from 6:30 to 7am. This week we hear from CASA and how they need volunteers to help them help kids. Two big festivals are happening in Kansas City, Kansas, the Slovenefest and the Latina Fest. We get advice on how to care for elderly family members with alzheimers.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors .

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

The Voice: Doug Medlock