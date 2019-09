KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate a missing 12-year-old boy who was last seen late Friday night.

Police say Luiz Garcia was last seen near his home near 3rd Street and Bellaire Ave. around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

He is described as standing 5’5″ and weighs 100 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes.

Police say Garcia has depression and his family is concerned about his welfare.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 immediately.