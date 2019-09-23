KCK police identify man killed in crash near 18th and Kansas Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police have now identified the man killed in a single-vehicle crash last Thursday night.

Emergency crews responded to the crash just after 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 19 near 18th Street Expressway and Kansas Avenue.

Police say the driver of a black SUV was traveling south on 18th Street when they left the roadway and rolled off the bridge.

The driver, and only occupant, died from his injuries. He has been identified as 25-year-old Leroy Richardson, of KCK.

The incident remains under investigation at this time.