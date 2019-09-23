KHP says 1-year-old girl killed after being run over by vehicle in SW Kansas

GARDEN CITY, Kan. — A 1-year-old girl has died after being struck and run over by a vehicle in southwestern Kansas.

The Kansas Highway Patrol says the incident occurred just after 11 a.m. Sunday at the Bosselman’s Travel Center at U.S. Highway 83 and U.S. 50 North junction.

The driver of a 2005 Dodge Durango was backing out of the parking lot when they struck and ran over the child.

The child was taken to a nearby hospital where they were pronounced dead. KHP identified the victim as Annatile Holguin, of Garden City.

The incident remains under investigation.