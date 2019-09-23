KU Hospital director explains how doctors are still learning the dangers of vaping

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The Center for Disease Control says eight people, including one from Kansas and one from Missouri, have died from vaping related illnesses in the United States.

Hundreds of people are still sick.

Now, the Food and Drug Administration is launching a criminal investigation into the outbreak.

Director of the Poison Control Center at the University of Kansas Hospital Dr. Stephen Thornton explains in this video how doctors are still learning about the dangers of vaping.

