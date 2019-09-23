Mother of 2017 homicide victim hopes increase in reward money will solve case

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- The mother of a man who was shot and killed in 2017 is hoping that an increase in reward money will help solve her son's murder.

Jackie Bass just passed the two year mark of losing her son, Kendrick Anderson. Anderson's murder was one of the first Crime Files cases FOX4 highlighted back in March 2018.

"I never thought for a moment or a second that I would be that mom, and it hurts," Jackie said.

Anderson was driving south on 71 Highway near Meyer Boulevard when someone shot and killed him back on Labor Day of 2017. He was just 27 years old.

Police want to talk to the person who was inside the car with Kendrick at the time.

"I know that he's probably scared. I know that there are people probably in his ear. He's seen something. He knows something. I just want him to be an honorable man and tell what he saw."

Kendrick would have turned 30 this month. His family had to celebrate without him.

"I want the person or the people involved in my son's murder to come forward, to stop being silent. Especially the individual that was in the vehicle with my son the night that he was murdered," she said.

When we first talked with Jackie, the reward for a tip that would help solve Kendrick's murder was a few thousand dollars. Now, it's up to $25,000.

"I believe the $25,000 reward is going to definitely help. I believe that it may get people talking," she said.

Detective Kevin Boehm with KC Crimestoppers says coming forward with information may also help prevent future crimes.

"A lot of times people don't commit just one crime and that's it," he said. "So by reporting this information and clearing a case, in effect, you're also solving preventing future crimes from occurring."

Anyone with information on Kendrick's case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-TIPS (8477). You can also email your tip here.