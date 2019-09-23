Officer suspended after KCPD says he didn’t give an ‘accurate report’ of being shot

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City police officer who said he had been shot has been suspended after officials determined “the officer’s account was not an accurate report of events.”

On Sept. 14, an officer reported he was working off-duty in a shopping center at 63rd and Blue Ridge around 1 a.m.

KCPD initially said the officer went to investigate some noises when he heard several gunshots coming from a wooded area. The officer reportedly retreated, called for help, and realized he had been shot in the chest.

Kansas City police said the bullet from the suspect didn’t penetrate his bulletproof vest, and the officer reportedly didn’t fire his weapon.

But now police have said, after investigating, that officer’s account of the incident wasn’t completely accurate.

“Specifically, KCPD is no longer investigating an aggravated assault against the police officer,” police spokesman Jake Becchina said.

The officer, who has not been named, has been suspended pending further investigation.

39.099727 -94.578567