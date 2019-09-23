Police say 1 person has life-threatening injuries after shooting near 26th and Lawn Ave.

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — One person is reported to have life-threatening injuries following a shooting overnight in Kansas City.

The shooting was reported just before 11 p.m. Sunday near 26th and Lawn Ave.

Police say when officers arrived on the scene they located the victim lying in the street with several gunshot wounds to his torso. They were taken to the hospital and are listed in critical condition at this time.

Witnesses tell police they saw two unknown males fleeing on foot form the scene.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.