× 2-year-old boy shot and killed at apartment complex in Gladstone

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Police say a 2-year-old boy shot Tuesday night at a Gladstone apartment complex has died from their injuries.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at an apartment complex near N.E. 59th Terrace and N. Oak Trafficway.

Police say the child was taken to an area hospital where they later died.

Officials are talking to adults who were on the scene at the time. Police said this is a death investigation at this time and no suspects are being sought at this time.

FOX4 will continue to keep you updated as new information becomes available.