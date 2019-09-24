Bullets hit home in rolling gun battle captured on camera in Liberty neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LIBERTY, Mo. --- Police in Liberty, Missouri are asking residents who have surveillance cameras to check them after a rolling gun battle was caught on camera Monday night.

It happened along Camelot Drive just north of Kings Ridge around 11:10 p.m.

Police said two vehicles shot at each other and bullets struck at least one home in the area.

No physical injuries have been reported.

Police ask that anyone with any additional footage please call (816) 439-4701 or the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS. You can even email video footage to investigations@libertymo.gov.