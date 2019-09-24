Child shot at apartment complex in Gladstone

Posted 8:06 pm, September 24, 2019, by , Updated at 09:25PM, September 24, 2019

GLADSTONE, Mo. — Police say a child has been shot Tuesday night at a Gladstone apartment complex.

The shooting happened just before 6 p.m. at the Creeks of Gladstone Apartments on N.E. 60th Terrace, which is just off North Oak Trafficway.

Officials have not released the child’s age or gender at this time or said how severe their injuries are.

Police also don’t know what led up to the shooting. FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.

