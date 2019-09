INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — An Independence woman has claimed Missouri’s largest Lotto jackpot of the year.

Lisa Renshaw matched all six numbers in the Sept. 14 drawing, earning her $5 million. She bought the winning ticket at the Price Chopper on 23rd Street in Independence.

This latest Lotto winning is the fifth of the year, and $12 million has now been awarded to some lucky Missouri lottery players.

This Wednesday’s jackpot is an estimated $1.2 million.