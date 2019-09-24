× KC FORUM: Flu, Life Fest and Taking it to the Streets

2019-33

I host a Sunday morning public affairs radio show on Q104FM and KC102FM from 6:30 to 7am. Julie Moise started a foundation to help educate people about how serious the flu can be. LifeFest is an event where people who normally wouldn’t seek help for mental health issues like depression can talk to professionals in a relaxed setting. Scott LaMaster is helping first responders and victims of disasters with his big red

mobile unit and host of volunteers.

Executive Producer: Cadie Connors

Associate Producer: Andreina Byrne

Engineer: Ed Walker

The Voice: Doug Medlock

Music: The Elders, http://www.eldersmusic.com