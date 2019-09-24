KC police attempting to identify possible suspects in deadly shooting at View High Lake Apartments

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to identify two people pictured in the photo above who they say are possibly connected to a recent double shooting that killed a 20-year-old man.

Police responded to the double shooting just before 5 p.m. Saturday at the View High Lake Apartments near East 98th and Willow Ave. where they found two injured victims.

One victim was pronounced dead and identified as 20-year-old Robiell Avila. The other victim, who has not been identified, was reported to be alert and talking with police.

Police are continuing to investigate what lead to the shooting and no arrests have been made at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.