KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Kansas City police are attempting to locate a 13-year-old boy who was last seen Sunday afternoon.

Police say Derrick D. Conner was last seen around 2 p.m. Sunday in the 1500 block of 18th Street.

He is described as standing 5’4″ and weighs 135 pounds. He has brown eyes, black hair and a thin moustache. He was wearing a gray hoodie and sweat pants.

If he is seen, please notify the Kansas City, Missouri Police Department, Missing Persons Unit at 816-234-5136.