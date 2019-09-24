NASHVILLE, TN - MARCH 26: (EXCLUSIVE ACCESS, SPECIAL RATES APPLY) Kenny Chesney performs onstage during Kenny Chesney's The Big Revival 2015 Tour kick-off for a 55 show run through August. The high-energy opening night included 2½ hours of music, including five songs from his #1 The Big Revival, surprise guests and a leaner, cleaner stage and 2.3 million pixel screen that gave the sold out house the best view theyve ever had of the 8-time Entertainer of the Year at the Bridgestone Arena on March 26, 2015 in Nashville, Tennessee (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Kenny Chesney)
Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion join forces for 2020 show at Arrowhead
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country super star Kenny Chesney is coming back to Kansas City.
Chesney tweeted the news Tuesday morning.
The show will be Saturday, July 11 at Arrowhead Stadium and feature guests Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti.