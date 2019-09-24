× Kenny Chesney, Florida Georgia Line and Old Dominion join forces for 2020 show at Arrowhead

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Country super star Kenny Chesney is coming back to Kansas City.

Chesney tweeted the news Tuesday morning.

The show will be Saturday, July 11 at Arrowhead Stadium and feature guests Florida Georgia Line, Old Dominion and Michael Franti.

Presale tickets for Chillaxification go on sale Thursday, Sept. 26 at 10 a.m. General public tickets go on sale Friday, Oct. 4 at 10 a.m.