Lenexa police identify woman who died in crash at entrance to Shawnee Mission Park

LENEXA, Kan. — The Lenexa Police Department has identified a woman who died in a crash at the entrance to Shawnee Mission Park.

Rachel Bender, 27, of Lenexa was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash early Saturday morning.

Police were called to the 7900 block of Renner Road around 1 a.m. on a reported car fire.

When they arrived, they found a car crashed into the stone wall at the park’s entrance. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire, but were unable to save the victim.

The Lenexa Police Department is investigating what led up to the crash.