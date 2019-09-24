Ned Yost looks back on 2015 World Series and looks ahead to his retirement plans

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Kansas City Royals Manager Ned Yost announced Monday that he will retire effective this Sunday after the 2019 season finale against the Minnesota Twins.

So on Tuesday the all-time winningest manager in franchise history, with 744 wins, spoke to reporters about the decision and the 2015 World Series.

“It was a great accomplishment and one that we will never forget as a city," Yost said.

Yost said one of his best qualities was his willingness to stick with young players like Salvy, Gordo and others who would form the nucleus of that Championship team, even if some fans think the team stuck with him too long.

“If he would have not won a World Series, he would have been gone a long time ago," fan Todd Hunter said.

Royals General Manager Dayton Moore addressed the team's back-to-back 100 loss season.

"Why are you staying with Ned Yost? That answer to that question was always very simple to me: I like working with the guy a lot," he said.

Moore called Yost the right man at the right time to lead a budding team and then a rebuild. He’s happy Yost got to go out on his own terms.

“It’s going to be hard not working with him," an emotional Moore said Tuesday.

Yost said he’ll miss his players, but at this point, not necessarily the job.

“I miss my family. I miss my grandkids. I miss my farm," he said. "That’s what I miss.”

Yost plans to head to his Georgia farm and do some hunting. It's the same farm where a serious 2017 accident put his coaching career and, as Yost later revealed, possibly his life in jeopardy.

“I mean the guy came back after nearly dying to coach a baseball team -- that means a lot. He’s going to have his statue. I don’t know where it will be, but it will be out here," fan Justin Yates said.

Yost thinks the team will be competing for more titles sooner than most people think.

“We’ve already got established veterans that are going to be the nucleus of the next championship, so I think we are in pretty good shape. I’m happy about it. I can go home and feel comfortable about where we are going as an organization," the manager said.

Yost, the first manager to lead the Royals to consecutive World Series appearances, will finish his career 32nd all-time in games managed, with 2,544 -- three more than Hall of Fame manager Earl Weaver.

Yost will also finish his managerial career 45th all-time in wins, entering the final week with 1,201.

The 65-year-old led the Royals to a 22-9 postseason record for a .710 winning percentage, which still leads all managers who have managed at least 20 postseason games.

He said Tuesday his wins, including those on staff with the Atlanta Braves, had afforded him the chance to meet five U.S. Presidents.

Prior to Friday night’s game against the Minnesota Twins, the Royals will salute the Pitchers and Players of the Year from each of the Club’s minor league affiliates.

Immediately following that presentation, the organization will honor Yost with an on-field ceremony and video salute. Fans who attend Friday’s game will also receive a commemorative poster recognizing Yost’s achievements as manager.