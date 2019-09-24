Police chase snarls morning traffic, boy arrested in connection to series of carjackings

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- A police chase snarled traffic heading into downtown during the busy morning rush hour.

Officers say it was important to get the driver into custody.

Police say it's always difficult to go after a suspect during a time of day when lots of people are on the streets.

But in this case, commanders tell FOX4 officers did a good job of keeping the public safe.

Police say detectives want to question a juvenile arrested at the end of the chase, about a series of armed robberies and car jackings that have recently happened across the metro, including one Tuesday morning.

Officers on patrol just before 8 a.m. spotted a white Ford Focus connected to the latest crime, near 27th Street and Indiana Avenue.

Police say the driver refused to pull over, and led officers on a pursuit that crossed the state line before returning to Missouri.

The chase ended when the suspect couldn't get around a tractor-trailer on a busy Interstate 35 at 27th Street, crowded with other cars.

"It’s always nerve wracking," said Major Derek McCollum, the police central patrol commander. "You have a lot of dynamics and a lot of things to consider with the extra traffic. Not only vehicles but pedestrian traffic as well. The officers did an outstanding job of navigating all of that and getting information out to responding officers to get them into the area for assistance."

Police say the semi truck received some minor damage in the collision. But no one was hurt. The suspect tried to run away from the wreck, but didn't get far.

Officers quickly took the boy into custody.

Police have not released much more information about the crime spree, only to say it had their attention. And officers hope the arrest will put an end to it.