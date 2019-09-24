× Porto do Sul’s best brigadeiros

Ingredients:

2 (14-ounce) cans sweetened condensed milk

2 cups Nesquik chocolate-flavored drink powder*

3 tablespoons butter

1 tablespoon all-purpose flour

2 cups chocolate sprinkles

Edible mini baking cups, such as Mona Lisa-brand petits four tulip marbled chocolate cups

Directions:

In a large saucepan, combine condensed milk, cocoa, butter and flour with a wooden spoon or spatula. Heat the mixture over medium-low heat for 20-25 minutes, stirring constantly to avoid scorching. (Do not walk away!)

Cook the mixture until chocolate mixture turns glossy and pulls apart from the sides and begins to show the bottom of the pan; it will register 215° F. on a candy thermometer.

Carefully spoon the very hot candy mixture into a glass dish to cool to room temperature or place in the refrigerator overnight.

Allow to soften outside the refrigerator and spoon finished candy into baking cups then top with chocolate sprinkles.

Store at room temperature for up to a week or freeze for up to 6 months.

Variation: Beijinhos (coconut kisses), substitute 2 cups unsweetened flaked coconut in place of Nesquik.

