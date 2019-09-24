Possible threat at Lawrence school takes turn as window shattered, kids pulled from building

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LAWRENCE, Kan. -- A possible threat toward a Lawrence school took a turn Tuesday when a window to the building was shattered.

It all started when students told administrators at Liberty Memorial Central Middle that a classmate might've brought a gun on campus.

Parents who learned of the potential threat were showing up at the school at the same time Lawrence Police were arriving to sort it all out.

"My daughter actually called me when she was underneath a desk and was very quiet and said they were on lockdown," said parent Kodi Crane.

The school district said some students reported concerns that a classmate might've brought a gun on campus. As a precaution, the school was put on lockdown.

The potential threat was quickly debunked, but some parents called 911 after getting calls and messages from their kids, worried something bad was happening at the school.

"It is absolutely concerning and that's why we responded so quickly with so many resources. Any time it involves a school, that's what we are going to do," Patrick Compton said, spokesperson for the Lawrence Police Department.

But as officers arrived to investigate, they found parents pulling kids from a broken window. They're not sure who did it, or how it was busted, but at least five students were treated from cuts they got in the escape.

Kodi Crane's daughter said she was pulled out the window, unhurt, by a friend's dad.

"It's scary now to be able to send your kids anywhere you know with all the shootings going on, it scared the crap out of me," Crane said.

She thinks whoever busted the window made the situation much worse than it needed to be.

Police went into the building and investigated, quickly finding there was no intruder or immediate threat. And police said in situations like this, it's always best to just let officers do their job.

"If you see them, rest assured if your children are in there, they are going to do everything they can to protect them," Compton said.

Some parents did opt to pick up their kids early. Those we talked with after school, say it's unfortunate someone thought it best to take matters into their own hands by breaking the window.

They're just glad students are safe, there was no actual threat, and no one was seriously hurt.