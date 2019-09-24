‘She was my baby’: Heartbroken KCK mom plans to fight gun violence after daughter’s death

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Nikita Union first spoke with FOX4 on August 9, the day after her 21-year-old daughter Queena Andrews was found dead in her apartment that she shared with her boyfriend.

“The police told me she was playing with the gun and accidentally shot herself,” Union said. “I don’t believe that. Why would she hold a loaded gun to her face and pull the trigger?”

Union told FOX4 that you would only understand her pain if you lost a child.

"I feel alone," she said. "I have my other daughters, but it feels like a piece of our heart is missing."

On Tuesday, family and close friends of Andrews celebrated what would have been her 22nd birthday by releasing 22 purple balloons into the sky.

“She was my baby,” her mother said in tears. “There was so much she didn’t get a chance to do like see her sister off to prom or get her degree and have kids.”

Union told FOX4 that she has joined local community groups who stand against gun violence.

“I plan to start speaking out,” she said as she welcomed in guests who were there to film a documentary. “These people are from the U.K., and they want to help me raise awareness about my baby.”

FOX4 reached out to the KCK Police Department for full police reports and autopsy results on Sept. 18. We received a response this week that denied our request, stating that the case is a pending criminal investigation.

“I want justice for my baby, and I won’t stop until I get it," Union said.

Union picked up her daughter's ashes on Tuesday.

“It feels unreal,” she said, crying. “Like my baby really is never coming home? I’m trying to move on but it’s hard when you don’t know what happened to your child.”

If you have any information about what happened to Andrews, you are asked to contact the KCK Police Department.

