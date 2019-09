BURLINGTON, Kan. — A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a 78-year-old Kansas man with Alzheimer’s disease after he was found safe.

KBI said Dale Ernest Milburn was reported missing after he was last seen driving from Burlington, about 60 miles south of Topeka.

The Coffey County Sheriff’s Office confirmed with FOX4 Tuesday night that Milburn had been found safe in the Kansas City area.