2 men charged with 6 arson fires in southwest Missouri

LIBERAL, Mo. — Two men are charged in six arson fires in a small southwest Missouri town in recent weeks.

The Barton County prosecutor on Tuesday charged 27-year-old Nathan Jones and 24-year-old Thomas Ingram with six counts of second-degree burglary and six counts of second-degree arson.

The Joplin Globe reports the latest fire in Liberal was Sunday at the former Liberal High School building and current elementary gymnasium.

Both suspects admitted to being together when one of them lighted a truck mat on fire. This ended up burning a bus parked in the shed, according to court records.

Both suspects also admitted to entering on Sunday evening the old middle school building, where one of them ran upstairs to start a fire, according to the affidavit.

The first fire occurred in early August at a vacant home. Fires also were reported at two other vacant homes and a shed.