2-year-old shot and killed in Gladstone may have been playing with gun

GLADSTONE, Mo. — A 2-year-old who died after a shooting may have been playing with an unsecured gun, police said.

The boy died after getting shot at 6 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 24 at an apartment complex near N.E. 59th Terrace and N. Oak Trafficway.

“It appears the child got a hold of [an] unsecured [gun] and it was an accidental shooting,” Rob Hays with the Gladstone Police Department told FOX4. “Child was probably playing with the gun.”

Police said the gun belongs to an adult male who lives at the residence.

No arrests have been made so far. An investigation is still ongoing.