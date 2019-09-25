200-foot-high Ferris wheel overlooking downtown St. Louis opens next week

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

ST. LOUIS -- A new Missouri attraction is almost ready for riders.

The 200-foot-high "Saint Louis Wheel" looks over the city's skyline.

Some VIP's got a sneak peek Tuesday and took it for a spin before it opens to the public.

Eight people can fit in each car, and the ride takes you around four times.

At the top you are 20 stories high, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty.

It opens to the public Monday. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Adults are $15, children ages 3 to 12 are $10 and children 2 and under are free.