200-foot-high Ferris wheel overlooking downtown St. Louis opens next week

Posted 11:54 am, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 11:57AM, September 25, 2019

ST. LOUIS -- A new Missouri attraction is almost ready for riders.

The 200-foot-high "Saint Louis Wheel" looks over the city's skyline.

Some VIP's got a sneak peek Tuesday and took it for a spin before it opens to the public.

Eight people can fit in each car, and the ride takes you around four times.

At the top you are 20 stories high, which is taller than the Statue of Liberty.

It opens to the public Monday. It will be open from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.

Adults are $15, children ages 3 to 12 are $10 and children 2 and under are free.

Notice: you are using an outdated browser. Microsoft does not recommend using IE as your default browser. Some features on this website, like video and images, might not work properly. For the best experience, please upgrade your browser.