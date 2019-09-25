Former El Patron owner charged with rape, pleads guilty on lesser charge

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The former owner of El Patron, a popular Mexican restaurant, has taken a plea deal after being originally charged with rape.

Arturo Cabral pleaded guilty in Jackson County court to one felony count of felonious restraint and another felony count of attempted felonious restraint. He was originally charged with raping two women in 2017.

As part of the plea deal, Cabral will serve a total of 10 years in prison with credit for time served. Shortly after the charges were filed, a spokesperson for the restaurant said Cabral no longer owned it.

Cabral was alleged to have raped two women, one in November of 2015 and one in June of 2016. Family members say Cabral is best friends with the most recent victim’s father.

Family members say the two families were at a Father’s Day get together at Cabral’s house, and the victim, who is friends with Cabral’s daughter, spent the night.

According to court documents, the victim told police the last thing she remembers was talking to Cabral and his girlfriend on the porch of the house. Her next memory was waking up as Cabral was raping her.

Another victim told police that Cabral drugged and raped her. In November of 2015, that victim told police that she met Cabral for a drink at a restaurant and bar on the Plaza.

According to court documents, Cabral unzipped her shirt a the bar, which she zipped back up, and Cabral asked her if she wanted to get a hotel room, to which the woman said no.

The woman told police she declined his offer for another drink, asking for water, and that is the last thing she remembers — until the next morning when she woke up by herself, naked at a hotel at 32nd and Broadway.

According to court documents, the results of a sexual assault examination showed it was Cabral’s DNA taken from the victim’s private parts.

Cabral is currently in the custody of the Missouri Department of Corrections.

