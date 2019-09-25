Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Healthier bang bang shrimp

Ingredients:

20 large shrimp

1 cup plain Greek yogurt

1/2 cup sweet chili sauce

2 tsp sriracha sauce

1 tsp honey

green onion for garnish

Directions:

Shrimp should be peeled, deveined and tail removed. Use our door grill or cast iron grill pan on the stovetop. Heat grill source and grill shrimp on each side until cooked through and pink. Mix Greek yogurt, sweet chili sauce, and sriracha together in a bowl. Take a nonstick skillet and place sauce warm until just starting to bubble. Add shrimp. Toss shrimp serve Garnish with sliced green onions. You can serve plain or in lettuce cups.

