Independence police want to speak with man about suspicious death

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — The Independence Police Department needs the public’s help to track down a man they believe may have information about a suspicious death.

Bobby J. Alexander III, 28, is described by police as a homeless man in the Independence area. Police believe he may have important information regarding the death of a man in Independence.

Late on the night of Sept. 21, officers were called to the area of 24th and S. Maywood Ave on the discovery of human remains.

Police are still trying to identify the person. The person was wearing a TCC-EZ diabetic foot wound care boot on their right foot with a lift attachment on their left foot when they were found.

Anyone who knows someone who went missing with a boot like this is asked to call police.

The person’s clothing is described as a KC Royal’s baseball cap and a Costco employee polo shirt from an out of state location.

Anyone with information on the case is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at (816) 474-TIPS, IPD Tips at (816) 325-7777 or email leads@indepmo.org.