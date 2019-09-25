Just released: Read the full transcript of call between President Trump and Ukraine

Posted 9:12 am, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 09:15AM, September 25, 2019

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump repeatedly pushed for Ukrainian President Volodymr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden, and his son, Hunter, during a July 25 phone call, according to a transcript of the conversation released by the White House.

Trump also asked the Ukrainian leader to work with his personal lawyer, Rudy Giuliani, and US Attorney General William Barr on the issue, the call transcript reveals.

Click or tap here to read the entire transcript

