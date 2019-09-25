KCK police investigating late night shooting that left man with life-threatening injuries

KANSAS CITY, Kan. — Kansas City, Kansas police are investigating a shooting that left one man with injuries believed to be life-threatening.

Just after 11 p.m. Tuesday, officers responded to a shooting near North 21st and Longwood Ave.

Officers located the victim near his vehicle where he was taken to an area hospital.

Police later learned that the shooting took place near 32nd and Delevan in KCK’s Quindaro neighborhood.

The victim was shot in the arm and head, according to police. As of Tuesday morning he was listed in severe but stable condition.

No arrests have been made at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call the TIPS Hotline at 816-474-8477.