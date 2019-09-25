Police continue investigation into vandalism at Belton park, offer $1,000 reward

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELTON, Mo. - Belton police are continuing to investigate vandalism at Memorial Park, leaving behind thousands of dollars in damage.

A reward of $1,000 is now being offered for information leading to an arrest, and introducing new security measures.

"They were thoroughly destroyed. Several thousand dollars in damage. The walls actually separating the men`s and women`s completely passed through. It was ripped down to the studs. Electric hand dryers ripped off the walls," said Lt. Dan Davis with the Belton Police Department.

The amount of damage is still shocking to some. While the restrooms have been repaired. They remain locked.

"It's really frustrating. It's not a huge community, and for someone to come vandalize a small area where a lot of people come to have fun and enjoy time, it`s really frustrating, actually," said park visitor, Kaycee Ashburn.

A new sign on the wall at the Belton Memorial Park restrooms located near the baseball and softball fields reads "Property monitored by 24-hour cloud video surveillance."

A new initiative to strike back at the vandalism, and and similar situations around the area.

"There is a video surveillance system that also has audio capabilities that has been installed since this occurrence and it doe record video, and someone monitoring the cameras can make a video announcement to the person on video to warn them they are on camera and try to deter any further incidents like this," Davis said.

Authorities are still searching for a suspect. If you have information, asked to anonymously call WeTIP at 1-800-782-7463.

You can also contact Belton Police at 816-331-1500.

The $1,000 reward is for anyone with information leading to a conviction or arrest.