Several metro high schools reschedule football games due to storm chances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple metro high schools have rescheduled their Friday night football games, moving them to Thursday night, due to the chance of thunderstorms.
A cold front that will pack a punch will move into the area Friday afternoon. That front should trigger some storms and rain in the metro and southward after lunch and potentially linger into the early evening.
So far, FOX4 has learned of the following schools that have moved their games:
Blue Valley West vs. Blue Valley North
Olathe West vs. Shawnee Mission North
Grain Valley vs. Winnetonka
Oak Park vs. Fort Osage
SM South vs. Olathe South
Lee’s Summit at Park Hill South
Liberty at Lee’s Summit North
Park Hill at Raymore-Peculiar
Staley vs. Lee’s Summit West
William Chrisman vs. Truman
Van Horn vs. Northeast
Excelsior Springs at Harrisonville
Platte County at Raytown South
Spring Hill vs. Paola
Adrian at Midway
