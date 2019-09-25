Several metro high schools reschedule football games due to storm chances

Posted 3:45 pm, September 25, 2019, by , Updated at 04:10PM, September 25, 2019

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple metro high schools have rescheduled their Friday night football games, moving them to Thursday night, due to the chance of thunderstorms.

A cold front that will pack a punch will move into the area Friday afternoon. That front should trigger some storms and rain in the metro and southward after lunch and potentially linger into the early evening.

So far, FOX4 has learned of the following schools that have moved their games:

Blue Valley West vs. Blue Valley North

Olathe West vs. Shawnee Mission North

Grain Valley vs. Winnetonka

Oak Park vs. Fort Osage

SM South vs. Olathe South

Lee’s Summit at Park Hill South

Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

Park Hill at Raymore-Peculiar

Staley vs. Lee’s Summit West

William Chrisman vs. Truman

Van Horn vs. Northeast 

Excelsior Springs at Harrisonville

Platte County at Raytown South

Spring Hill vs. Paola

Adrian at Midway

Know of a high school that’s rescheduled its game but isn’t included in our list? Let us know by sending us a message here

