Several metro high schools reschedule football games due to storm chances

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Multiple metro high schools have rescheduled their Friday night football games, moving them to Thursday night, due to the chance of thunderstorms.

A cold front that will pack a punch will move into the area Friday afternoon. That front should trigger some storms and rain in the metro and southward after lunch and potentially linger into the early evening.

So far, FOX4 has learned of the following schools that have moved their games:

Blue Valley West vs. Blue Valley North

The @BVWFOOTBALL game against BV North has been moved to 7PM Thursday at BVSwiDac — Josh Koerkenmeier (@coachkork) September 25, 2019

Olathe West vs. Shawnee Mission North

Important Schedule Changes!

THURSDAY will be a soccer/football double header at SM North HS due to impending weather on Friday. Varsity Soccer will start at 3:30pm

Varsity Football will start at 7pm One ticket gets you into both games! *JV Soccer is postponed to a later date. — ADButlerOW (@ADButlerOW) September 25, 2019

Grain Valley vs. Winnetonka

ALERT: Due to the anticipation of storms Friday and Saturday, the homecoming football game has been moved to Thursday (9/26). Kickoff is scheduled for 7PM. @GVHSActivities — Grain ValleyFootball (@GVEagleFootball) September 25, 2019

Oak Park vs. Fort Osage

SM South vs. Olathe South

ALERT!! ATTENTION!! Due to a forecast for inclement weather on Friday, The @osffbc HoCo FB game vs @SMSRaiderFB is rescheduled for 7:00 pm THURSDAY 9/26 at ODAC. This is not a drill!! Repeat. The @osffbc Homecoming Football game will be tomorrow! @OS_BirdHouse @OlatheSouthHS pic.twitter.com/7uE6QHWuQ0 — Matt Johnson (@ADJohnsonOS) September 25, 2019

Lee’s Summit at Park Hill South

@lstigerfootball @lsloudcrowd @lstigercheer

Football game at Park Hill South has been moved to Thursday, Sept 26, 7pm. — LSHS Activities/Athletics (@LSHSAthletics) September 25, 2019

Liberty at Lee’s Summit North

Park Hill at Raymore-Peculiar

🚨BREAKING NEWS🚨

GAME DAY IS COMING EARLY THIS WEEK! Park Hill @ Ray-Pec has officially been moved to Thursday night at 7 pm! Travel to Ray-Pec and enjoy a Trojan/Panther Volleyball/Football DOUBLEHEADER! #RoadTrip #WeAre 🔴⚪️🏈⚔️ — Park Hill Trojans Football (@PHTrojansFB) September 25, 2019

Staley vs. Lee’s Summit West

ALERT: Due to weather on Friday night, @StaleyFootball vs. LSW will be played THURSDAY night at Staley at 7pm. Also, @staleyfalconvb vs. Liberty on Thursday at Staley will be moved to 4:00pm (C/JV) and varsity right after JV. @NKCSchools @N2SportsStaley @StaleyNews @SpecSportsKC — Staley High School (@SHSFalcons) September 25, 2019

William Chrisman vs. Truman

New Story: Friday Football Shifting to Thursday and Other Game Time Changes https://t.co/G68NfsIXS1 — WC Athletics (@wcbearssports) September 25, 2019

Van Horn vs. Northeast

ISD football games scheduled for this Friday, September 27, have been rescheduled for this Thursday, September 26 due to the forecast. https://t.co/syoYn2M2jk #isdstrong — Independence School District (@ISDSchools) September 25, 2019

Excelsior Springs at Harrisonville

V football has been moved to Thursday 9/26 at Harrisonville. — ESHS Activities (@ESHS_Activities) September 25, 2019

Platte County at Raytown South

This week’s Varsity Football game has been moved to tomorrow night (Thursday) 7:00 PM at Raytown South due to forecasted weather on Friday — PCHS Athletics (@PCHSAthletics1) September 25, 2019

Spring Hill vs. Paola

New Story: FOOTBALL GAME TIME CHANGE FOR FRIDAY'S GAME https://t.co/xiOGzx9TeD — Paola High School (@paolahighschool) September 25, 2019

Adrian at Midway

Due to potential storms on Friday night, the following schedule changes have been made. The V FB at Midway has been moved to THURSDAY night with a 7:30pm start time. The JV/V Volleyball game at home vs Rich Hill will now start at 4:30 pm. — Adrian HS/MS (@BlackhawksAHS) September 25, 2019

Know of a high school that’s rescheduled its game but isn’t included in our list? Let us know by sending us a message here.