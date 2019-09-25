The perfect way to make a tomahawk chop

Tomahawk Chop (Serves 1 to 2)

Sear a bone-in ribeye in a cast iron skillet and then roast in the oven with fresh herbs while basting regularly for an unforgettable dish.

Ingredients:

1 (20-ounce) Certified Black angus cowboy cut ribeye

½ cup clarified melted butter

5 sprigs fresh thyme

5 sprigs fresh rosemary

Salt and pepper

Preheat oven to 500°F.

Directions:

Season ribeye with salt and fresh cracked pepper on all sides. Heat large cast iron skillet over medium high heat until hot. Add clarified butter (will become smoky). Add ribeye and sear until golden brown on both sides.

Place ribeye and skillet into heated oven. After 5 minutes, flip the steak over, add fresh thyme and rosemary to the skillet, and baste the steak with the butter. Return to oven for an additional 5 minutes, or until desired temperature is reached.

Allow steak to rest for 5 minutes before carving.

