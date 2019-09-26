80-year-old woman killed, 2-month-old baby injured in Platte County crash

PLATTE COUNTY, Mo. — An 80-year-old woman has died and a 2-month-old is recovering following a two-vehicle crash in Platte County.

The crash was reported just after 4 p.m. Tuesday near Missouri 45 Spur and Stillings Road, east of Leavenworth.

The Platte County Sheriff’s Office said the driver of a 2017 Mitsubishi SUV was northbound crossing the center of the intersection of MO 45 Spur and Stillings Road when the driver of a 2002 Ram 2500 traveling west on MO 45 Spurt struck them.

The driver of the SUV was identified as a 80-year-old Platte County woman. She was taken to the hospital where she later died from her injuries. A 2-month-old passenger was taken to Children’s Mercy Hospital for treatment. The sheriff’s office said the infant was properly secured in a car seat and that the driver was wearing a seat belt.

The driver of the Ram was identified as a 65-year-old man from McLouth, Kansas. He was not reported to have injuries.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation at this time.

Names will be released after families have been notified.