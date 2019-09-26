× Alaska Airlines flight diverted to KCI after ‘combative, unruly’ passenger threatens crew

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Alaska Airlines diverted a flight to Kansas City International Airport on Thursday afternoon due to a “combative, unruly” passenger.

Alaska Airlines Flight 411, traveling from JFK to LAX, landed in Kansas City so that police could take the passenger into custody, airline officials said.

The passenger threatened crew members, according to the airline, and also threatened the safety of the plane.

The flight will soon continue on to Los Angeles. There are 177 passengers and six crew members on board the Boeing 737-900.