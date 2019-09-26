× Man escapes armed robbery at Lee’s Summit bank in stolen employee vehicle

LEE’S SUMMIT, Mo. — Police are asking for help finding a stolen vehicle used to leave the scene of an armed robbery at a bank on Sept. 26.

Officers were called at 9:58 a.m. to Arvest Bank at 360 SW 150 Highway.

Employees of the bank told police that a man entered the bank armed with a gun. He’s described as white, 6 feet tall and in his early 30’s.

The robber left the bank with money and keys to an employee’s 2009 white Toyota Rav4, which he used to leave the scene. The vehicle has a KC Royals sticker on the hood and the Kansas license plate 259CZC. It was last seen heading westbound on 150 Highway in the area of SW Ward Road.

Police are asking anyone who locates the stolen SUV crossover to call 911 immediately.