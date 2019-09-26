Child shot and injured in Independence; suspect in custody in Kansas City

INDEPENDENCE, Mo. — A child has been shot Thursday afternoon in Independence, police say.

The shooting happened just before 2:30 p.m. near E. 22nd Street and Cedar Avenue in Independence. The child was taken to the hospital and is now in stable condition. The child’s age has also not been released.

Independence police spokesman John Syme said the suspect fled the scene, but officers took the suspect into custody at a restaurant in Kansas City.

Details about what led up to the shooting have not been released at this time. FOX4 has a crew headed to the scene and will update this story as more information is confirmed.