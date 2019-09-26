Fans who register for Chiefs Fantennial 5k and FanFest are eligible to win Super Bowl tickets

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Chiefs fans have a lot to be excited about this year and the team is looking to sweeten the pot with Super Bowl tickets.

The Chiefs announced Thursday that everyone who registers for the Chiefs Fantennial 5k and FanFest will be entered into a drawing to win a pair of tickets to Super Bowl LIV in Miami.

The events take place Oct. 5 at Arrowhead. FanFest opens at 7:30 a.m. followed by the 5k at 8 a.m.

The Super Bowl LIV ticket drawing happens at 9:30 a.m. You have to be present to win.

Registration for the race is open until Oct. 5 or until all the race spots are full. Each Fantennial 5k participant will get a NFL 100 branded shirt. You can register here.

FanFest will feature music, food, drinks and tailgate games. The Chiefs Cheerleaders, KC Wolf and former Chiefs players will also be there to hang out with fans.

Super Bowl LIV will air Feb. 2, 2020 on FOX.

