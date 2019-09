KANSAS CITY, Kan. — A gas leak in Kansas City, Kansas Thursday evening has shutdown both the east and westbound lanes of State Avenue near North 78th Street.

The gas leak was reported just before 5 p.m.

The KCK Fire Department said a construction crew in the area hit a gas line causing the leak.

Atmos Gas was reported to be on scene just before 6:30 p.m. to repair the leak.

KCKFD are asking people to please avoid the area between 75th and 78th on State Ave. at this time.