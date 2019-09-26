Halloween-themed ‘spookeasy’ pop-up bar opening this weekend in North Kansas City

Posted 11:42 pm, September 26, 2019, by

NORTH KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- Calling all boys and ghouls! A Halloween themed pop-up bar is opening in North Kansas City.

The Halloween-inspired "spookeasy" is called Apparition. It's set to open this Friday above the Screenland Armour Theatre.

The idea is a partnership between Schmalz LLC, part owners of Pawn and Pint and BNR, the owners of Screenalnd Armour and Tapcade.

Photo courtesy Apparition

"We wanted to make this a really otherworldly experience," founder Edward Schmalz said.

Apparition will feature 13 creepy cocktails, including some that bubble and overwhelm the senses. Schmalz describes them as "horror movies in a cup."

All the bartenders are dressed like ghouls, and patrons are encouraged to wear costumes. Apparition is a 21 and over venue. There is no cover charge to enter.

Apparition is scheduled to have their grand opening event Sunday and run through Nov. 2.

You can see a full list of times and dates here.

Photo courtesy Apparition

