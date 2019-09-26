Healthy, dairy-free and fresh tuna salad that makes great wraps

Tunavo Wraps

 

Ingredients:

1 - 5oz can tuna, packed in water

1 ripe avocado, diced

½ cup cucumber, diced

1 stalk celery, diced

¼ cup red bell pepper, diced

¼ cup red onion, diced

2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped

1 tablespoon olive oil

1 tablespoon lemon juice

½ teaspoon salt

¼ teaspoon black pepper

4 - 8-inch whole wheat tortillas

Servings: 4 wraps

 

Directions:

  1. Drain canned tuna and add to a medium bowl. Shred tuna with a fork.
  2. Add all other ingredients to the bowl. Mix with a fork until the avocado is roughly mashed and mixed through.
  3. Divide evenly between whole wheat tortillas and wrap tightly.

