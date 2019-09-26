Healthy, dairy-free and fresh tuna salad that makes great wraps

Tunavo Wraps
Ingredients:
1 - 5oz can tuna, packed in water
1 ripe avocado, diced
½ cup cucumber, diced
1 stalk celery, diced
¼ cup red bell pepper, diced
¼ cup red onion, diced
2 tablespoons fresh cilantro, chopped
1 tablespoon olive oil
1 tablespoon lemon juice
½ teaspoon salt
¼ teaspoon black pepper
4 - 8-inch whole wheat tortillas
Servings: 4 wraps
Directions:
- Drain canned tuna and add to a medium bowl. Shred tuna with a fork.
- Add all other ingredients to the bowl. Mix with a fork until the avocado is roughly mashed and mixed through.
- Divide evenly between whole wheat tortillas and wrap tightly.
More recipes:
Sign up to receive a weekly email from FOX4 with the recipes we featured on our FOX4 newscasts.
Click here to add your name to the list.