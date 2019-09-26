Kansas City man charged in brutal beating that left woman in a coma

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — A Kansas City man is behind bars, charged with a brutal beating that left a woman in a coma.

Steven Allen, 63, is charged with first-degree assault.

According to court records, police responded shortly after 11:30 p.m. Tuesday to the 5400 block of Blue Ridge Cutoff after being called to the apartment for a disturbance.

When they arrived, they found an unconscious woman laying face down in the hallway of an apartment building. She was bleeding from her eye and had bruises on her elbows and back.

She was taken to the hospital and diagnosed with several brain bleeds. She is still in a coma.

Witnesses told police they heard a man and woman arguing in the apartment and sounds of punching. Multiple witnesses said they knocked on the door of Allen’s apartment and saw the victim laying unresponsive on the floor.

Allen allegedly told police that he and the victim were drinking buddies and that they had gotten into an argument over items that were missing from his apartment.

He denied hurting the victim and instead allegedly told police that she suffered from a disease that caused her to faint and fall down.

Prosecutors have requested a cash bond of $100,000.